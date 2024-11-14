  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers
    • Close
    Search

    Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of PAR vs ARG on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?

    Argentina sit at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers and will aim for another victory, which will help them stretch that lead over Colombia. Read below to get Paraguay vs Argentina viewing options.

    Football Ashwani Mishra| Nov 14, 2024 08:07 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of PAR vs ARG on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session (Photo credit: Instagram @afaseleccion)

    Argentina, the table toppers in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, will be facing Paraguay this evening in the latest round of fixtures. The world champions have 22 points from 10 games as they look to dominate teams in the international football. Lionel Scaloni has won it all with the national side but credit goes to him as he keeps the team hungry for more success. They head into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 demolition of Bolivia. Opponents Paraguay are 6th in the standings with 13 points from 10 games and they need a victory to climb up the ladder. Paraguay versus Argentina will start at 5:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

    Antonio Sanabria is a key man for Paraguay going forward and he can chip in with goals. Miguel Almiron with his pace and trickery can trouble the Argentine backline and in support will be Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa. Roberto Fernandez will be the goalkeeper with Juan Caceras, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, and Junior Alonso in the backline.

    Lionel Messi’s season with Inter Miami is over and he will now switch his focus to help his nation secure the three points. He is likely to partner Julian Alvarez in the attacking third with Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso in central midfield. Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will be pushed out wide although they are not conventional wingers. Lionel Messi’s Jersey Banned in Stands by Paraguay FA During ARG vs PAR FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match in Asuncion: Report

    When is Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

    The Argentina national football team is set to take on Paraguay national football team match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, November 15. The Paraguay vs Argentina match will be played at the

    Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion in Paraguay and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    Where to Get Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

    Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Argentina vs Bolivia, match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Paraguay vs Argentina match on any TV channel. For the Paraguay vs Argentina online viewing option, read below. FIFA Posts Children's Day 2024 Wishes in Tamil, Shares Video of Lionel Messi With Son Ciro After Adding Ilayaraja's Kanmani Anbodu As BGM.

    How to Watch Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

    Fans in India do have an online viewing option of the Paraguay vs Argentina match. FanCode will provide Paraguay vs Argentina live streaming online, but fans will need to purchase a match pass that costs INR 25. Fans who want to watch other FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers matches as well, can purchase a pass that is worth INR 49. Argentina have too much quality about them and they should secure an easy win here.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Argentina

    Argentina, the table toppers in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, will be facing Paraguay this evening in the latest round of fixtures. The world champions have 22 points from 10 games as they look to dominate teams in the international football. Lionel Scaloni has won it all with the national side but credit goes to him as he keeps the team hungry for more success. They head into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 demolition of Bolivia. Opponents Paraguay are 6th in the standings with 13 points from 10 games and they need a victory to climb up the ladder. Paraguay versus Argentina will start at 5:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

    Antonio Sanabria is a key man for Paraguay going forward and he can chip in with goals. Miguel Almiron with his pace and trickery can trouble the Argentine backline and in support will be Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa. Roberto Fernandez will be the goalkeeper with Juan Caceras, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, and Junior Alonso in the backline.

    Lionel Messi’s season with Inter Miami is over and he will now switch his focus to help his nation secure the three points. He is likely to partner Julian Alvarez in the attacking third with Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso in central midfield. Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will be pushed out wide although they are not conventional wingers. Lionel Messi’s Jersey Banned in Stands by Paraguay FA During ARG vs PAR FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match in Asuncion: Report

    When is Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

    The Argentina national football team is set to take on Paraguay national football team match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, November 15. The Paraguay vs Argentina match will be played at the

    Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion in Paraguay and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    Where to Get Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

    Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Argentina vs Bolivia, match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Paraguay vs Argentina match on any TV channel. For the Paraguay vs Argentina online viewing option, read below. FIFA Posts Children's Day 2024 Wishes in Tamil, Shares Video of Lionel Messi With Son Ciro After Adding Ilayaraja's Kanmani Anbodu As BGM.

    How to Watch Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

    Fans in India do have an online viewing option of the Paraguay vs Argentina match. FanCode will provide Paraguay vs Argentina live streaming online, but fans will need to purchase a match pass that costs INR 25. Fans who want to watch other FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers matches as well, can purchase a pass that is worth INR 49. Argentina have too much quality about them and they should secure an easy win here.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Argentina Argentina Football Team Argentina national football team Argentina vs Paraguay Argentina vs Paraguay Live Streaming Argentina vs Paraguay Live Streaming in India Argentina vs Paraguay Live Streaming Online Argentina vs Paraguay Live Telecast Argentina vs Paraguay Live Telecast in India Argentina vs Paraguay Viewing Option Argentina vs Paraguay Viewing Options CONMEBOL FIFA FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Telecast FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Viewing Options Live Football Streaming Paraguay Paraguay Football Team Paraguay National Football Team Paraguay vs Argentina Paraguay vs Argentina Live Streaming Paraguay vs Argentina Live Streaming Online Paraguay vs Argentina Live Telecast Paraguay vs Argentina Viewing Options
    You might also like
    FIFA Unveils Club World Cup Trophy Ahead Of Inaugural Edition in 2025
    Football

    FIFA Unveils Club World Cup Trophy Ahead Of Inaugural Edition in 2025
    FIFA Unveils Club World Cup Trophy Ahead Of Inaugural Edition in 2025
    Football

    FIFA Unveils Club World Cup Trophy Ahead Of Inaugural Edition in 2025
    Portugal vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs POL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Football

    Portugal vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs POL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Scotland vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SCO vs CRO on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Football

    Scotland vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SCO vs CRO on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Denmark vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of DEN vs ESP on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?
    Football

    Denmark vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of DEN vs ESP on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    West Indies vs England
    200K+ searches
    BPSC
    100K+ searches
    Dehradun Accident
    100K+ searches
    Kartik Purnima 2024
    100K+ searches

    Sanju Samson Scores His Third Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024

  • Abhishek Sharma Hits Massive Six Off Andile Simelane's Bowling, Sends Ball Flying Out of The Wanderers Stadium During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 (Watch Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    West Indies vs England
    200K+ searches
    BPSC
    100K+ searches
    Dehradun Accident
    100K+ searches
    Kartik Purnima 2024
    100K+ searches
    Paraguay vs Argentina
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel