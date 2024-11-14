Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of PAR vs ARG on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?

Argentina, the table toppers in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, will be facing Paraguay this evening in the latest round of fixtures. The world champions have 22 points from 10 games as they look to dominate teams in the international football. Lionel Scaloni has won it all with the national side but credit goes to him as he keeps the team hungry for more success. They head into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 demolition of Bolivia. Opponents Paraguay are 6th in the standings with 13 points from 10 games and they need a victory to climb up the ladder. Paraguay versus Argentina will start at 5:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Paraguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Antonio Sanabria is a key man for Paraguay going forward and he can chip in with goals. Miguel Almiron with his pace and trickery can trouble the Argentine backline and in support will be Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa. Roberto Fernandez will be the goalkeeper with Juan Caceras, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, and Junior Alonso in the backline.

Lionel Messi’s season with Inter Miami is over and he will now switch his focus to help his nation secure the three points. He is likely to partner Julian Alvarez in the attacking third with Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso in central midfield. Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister will be pushed out wide although they are not conventional wingers. Lionel Messi’s Jersey Banned in Stands by Paraguay FA During ARG vs PAR FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match in Asuncion: Report

When is Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Argentina national football team is set to take on Paraguay national football team match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, November 15. The Paraguay vs Argentina match will be played at the

Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion in Paraguay and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Argentina vs Bolivia, match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Paraguay vs Argentina match on any TV channel. For the Paraguay vs Argentina online viewing option, read below. FIFA Posts Children's Day 2024 Wishes in Tamil, Shares Video of Lionel Messi With Son Ciro After Adding Ilayaraja's Kanmani Anbodu As BGM.

How to Watch Paraguay vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India do have an online viewing option of the Paraguay vs Argentina match. FanCode will provide Paraguay vs Argentina live streaming online, but fans will need to purchase a match pass that costs INR 25. Fans who want to watch other FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers matches as well, can purchase a pass that is worth INR 49. Argentina have too much quality about them and they should secure an easy win here.

