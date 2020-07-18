Arsenal (ARS) will host Manchester City (MCI) in the semi-finals of FA Cup 2019-20. ARS vs MCI clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium on July 18, 2020 (late Saturday night). The Gunners are the most successful team in the competition’s history and will be looking to reach the finals once again. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20 can scroll down below. Arsenal End Liverpool’s Record Points Chase With 2–1 Win; Twitterati Troll New Premier League Champions for Shock Defeat (See Reactions).

The two teams met each other in their first game after the coronavirus enforced suspension where Pep Guardiola’s men were at their ruthless best and emerged as comfortable winners. However, Mikel Arteta’s team have gathered momentum following that defeat and have registered some great results, including win over Premier League champions Liverpool. David Silva Wants to Finish After 10 Seasons at Manchester City, Says Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have had their struggles since the restart and most of them have been away from home. The Citizens have lost two of their last three away games in the league and as the match is being played away from the Etihad, this could be a much close encounter than what is expected. Both teams rested their important players in the last league games, so both the managers are expected to field strong line-ups.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) should be your keeper for this game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Hector Bellerin (ARS), David Luiz (ARS), Kyle Walker (MCI) and Aymeric Laporte (MCI) can be your defenders.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Granit Xhaka (ARS), Bukayo Saka (MCI), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) and Riyad Mahrez (MCI) can be your midfielders.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be picked as the lone centre-forward in your team.

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) should be named as the captain of your team while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be named as the vice-captain.

