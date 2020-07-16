Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat Liverpool 2-1 and end their hopes of braking Premier League’s record points tally. The defeat was Liverpool’s third this season and dashed any chances of equalling Man City’s record 100 points tally in a single Premier League campaign. The visitors started well and went ahead inside the opening 20 minutes when Sadio Mane scored from an Andy Robertson’s low cross. But Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s errors in the first half gave Arsenal a chance to get back into the game and the Gunners were ruthless in their finishing. Liverpool to Be Presented with Premier League Trophy After Match Against Chelsea at Anfield Stadium on July 22.

The hosts scored from both the chances they were gifted in the first half and took the lead. Alexandre Lacazette scored the opening goal for them after intercepting lousy back pass to the goalkeeper. While Reiss Nelson scored the second after Lacazette found him open inside the Liverpool box having caught the Liverpool defence off guard.

Arsenal Beat Liverpool

Beat Liverpool Twitter goes down pic.twitter.com/zDbaQxIjMA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2020

Kieran Tierney After Liverpool Match

Kieran Tierney has been spotted with his pet after Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ucnAqnMTxs — H (@AFC_Haitham) July 15, 2020

Man City Real Winner

🤩 WHAT A WEEK FOR CITY! - Win against UEFA at CAS - Pep’s historic speech - Haters triggered - Linked to top class players - Win against Bournemouth - Liverpool bottles Centurion record One of the greatest weeks in City’s history... pic.twitter.com/abDzS4YsA7 — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 15, 2020

Man City Fans' Reactions After Arsenal Win

😍 WHAT. A. WEEK. ☑️ Beat Brighton. ☑️ Qualified for #UCL. ☑️ Two year ban overturned. ☑️ Javier Tebas crying. ☑️ Pep giving it out in the presser. ☑️ Jurgen Klopp crying. ☑️ Beat Bournemouth. ☑️ Liverpool bottle 100 points. ☑️ Greatest team in #PL history.#MCFC | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/zy2UFaG2Jo — Man City Report (@cityreport_) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile Liverpool Fans

I’m late but Liverpool Ass they tied to Burnley and Lost To Arsenal What the hell — UTDIkilla (@ByrdUTD) July 16, 2020

That Letter to Jurgen Klopp Saved History

This kid deserves a statue. Since he wrote to Kloop, Liverpool haven’t been the same pic.twitter.com/yeOBkET2dr — RahulRebelloAFC 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@RahulArsenal1) July 16, 2020

Liverpool Fans Trying to Reach 100 Points

Liverpool fans playing career mode so they can get 100 points pic.twitter.com/Nyd6gjQyaC — Nick Corsetti (@CorsettiNick) July 16, 2020

Well...

Liverpool lost to the worst Arsenal team in 30 years after spending months comparing themselves to the Invincibles. pic.twitter.com/p1YZ1a7foa — Enoch Eicher (@Thank_Lampard) July 16, 2020

Once a Man City Fan Always a Man City Fan

Arteta stop Liverpool with score 2 - 1 and stop them from reaching 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points 😜🧠 pic.twitter.com/iiwF3ORnrc — 12BET (@12BETOfficial) July 16, 2020

Liverpool dominated the second half and came close to equalising several times on the day but failed to find the net. The defeat was their third in 36 Premier League games and ended all dreams of recording the highest points tally as well the most number of wins in a single Premier League campaign.

