Arsenal is set to make a third move for Aston Villa defender Douglas Luiz in January transfer window following their last two bids were turned down on deadline day of summer transfer window. The Premier League giants continue to deal with injury blows of a few defensive players and are concerned about their availabilities in real time as the English top flight is going to get underway after international interval. Manager Mikel Arteta has not received the service of injury-prone Thomas Partey and wants to find a suitable replacement to reinforce his team. Manchester United Players Train Ahead of Derby Against Manchester City in Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Video)

According to reports from The Sun, the Gunners are ready to make a fresh bid to Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz to secure the player in the New Year. Arsenal are convinced that they can persuade Villa with a new deal as the Brazilian's contract at Villa Park is going to run out in the summer of 2023. The current Premier League leaders are expected to offer around £22 million and are convinced that Aston Villa could let the 24-year-old leave with this deal. It must be noted that Luiz has less than six months left in his current contract and has continuously refused to extend his deal.