Chelsea are set to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 27, in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter. Both teams are looking to secure vital points as the race for European qualification intensifies during the busy festive period. Coming off a 2-0 win against Leicester City, Enzo Maresca's side aims to consolidate their top-four ambitions, while Unai Emery's Aston Villa will look to bounce back following a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Recent encounters between these two clubs have been closely contested. Last season, Aston Villa managed to secure a victory at Stamford Bridge, adding an extra layer of narrative to this evening's clash.

Recent encounters between these two clubs have been closely contested. Last season, Aston Villa managed to secure a victory at Stamford Bridge, adding an extra layer of narrative to this evening's clash.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 27.

Venue: Stamford Bridge in Liverpool.

Time: 11:00 PM IST. How to Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Chelsea vs Aston Villa Team News and Key Players

Chelsea enters the game with a relatively healthy squad, though they remain without long-term absentee Reece James. The Blues have shown improved defensive stability under Maresca, keeping three clean sheets in their last five outings. Cole Palmer remains the focal point of their attack as he continues his impressive scoring run. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, face personnel challenges due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Key midfielder Boubacar Kamara is currently away on international duty. Manager Unai Emery is expected to lean heavily on the strike partnership of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers to break down the Chelsea defense.

