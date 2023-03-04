Arsenal have turned their season around when they needed it the most with three Premier League wins on the bounce. The Gunners are top of the league with 60 points from 25 games and next up for them is Bournemouth at home. With Manchester City involved in an early kick-off, Arsenal could well find themselves in a situation where their lead could be cut down to two points and hence this game has added significance. Bournemouth are 19th in the points table but given the situation of the bottom half of the table, a string of wins could well help them climb out of it. They succumbed to heavy defeat the last times the teams met and hence there are not many expectations from them. Arsenal versus Bournemouth will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Roberto Firmino Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Leave Liverpool and Become Free Agent in the Summer.

Thomas Partey is likely to come into the starting eleven in place of Jorginho. Leandro Trossard is likely to be deployed as a no 9 with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Martin Odegaard will drop to the right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation which is different from his usual no 10 role.

Marcus Tavernier, Matias Vina and Junior Stanislas are the players missing out for Bournemouth while David Brooks is a long-term absentee. Dominic Solanke will play the lead striker role and he will need to be patient with the visitors not expected to dominate possession. Jefferson Lerma is a key player in midfield with his ability to track runners. Jack Stephans in the backline will have to be at his best considering the experience he has.

When is Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Bournemouth in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Arsenal vs Bournemouth match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, they will need a subscription to access it. Arsenal have beaten Bournemouth six times at Emirates and this game is set to follow a similar pattern.

