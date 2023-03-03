The El Clasico over the years has seen some memorable footballing actions. This time during the El Clasico in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semi-final first leg, we saw some actions straight taken out from a wrestling ring as Vinicius Jr, trying to stop a rampaging Frenkie de Jong uses a WWEesque move on the Dutch midfielder absolutely flooring him. It could have been a red card offence but the referee allowed the Brazilian winger to go with only a booking. Although, it will make him miss the return leg at Camp Nou.

Vinicius Jr Floors Frenkie de Jong

When Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off in the Copa del Rey, Frenkie de Jong and Vinicius Jr. got into a heated altercation. Vini almost forgot that it was just a match and not WWE. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fAl4t8isvr — Futball News (@FutballNews_) March 3, 2023

