Arsenal and Manchester City are set to face off in the prestigious Community Shield in a match with early-season significance. This match has the potential to set a formidable tone in this season’s title race, as these English football giants cultivate a burgeoning rivalry that consistently extracts the best from their squads. Although the Community Shield is frequently dismissed as a mere exhibition, its significance in the grander tapestry of football achievements cannot be denied. FA Community Shield 2023: Manchester City to Take on 16-time Winners Arsenal, Treble Winners Eye 7th Win

Manchester City enters this match as reigning champions, having won the Treble (Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup) last season. They reasserted their domestic dominance under the masterful guidance of Pep Guardiola, albeit in a tightly contested battle that required a stirring second-half resurgence to dethrone Arsenal and clinch the league title.

On the opposite end of the field, the Gunners were dealt a bitter pill of disappointment. Their ambitions were dashed in the face of Manchester City's relentless title pursuit, leaving them in second place in the EPL. Despite fleeting changes in their squad, including acquisitions such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Arsenal remains steadfast in their desire to rekindle their glory days and stake a claim to the game's highest honours.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2023 Final Football Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

The FA Cup Community Shield final between Arsenal and Manchester City will be held on August 6, 2023 (Sunday) at London's Wembley Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2023 Final Football Match?

The match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide live coverage of the FA Community Shield match. Fans can watch the game live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Premier League Transfer News: Denmark Striker Rasmus Hojlund Joins Manchester United on Five-Year Deal

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2023 Final Football Match?

The game will also be available on online platforms, with SonyLiv - Sony Pictures Network's OTT platform - live streaming the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City for their Indian online audience. Both teams are in for a tough battle, but Arsenal has a chance to win against Manchester City.

