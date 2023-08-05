Manchester [UK], August 5 (ANI): Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund has joined the English football club Manchester United till June 2028, with an option of a further year with the iconic club.

The club issued a statement to make the announcement of Rasmus's signing, a 20-year-old striker who was previously with the club Atalanta in Italy.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023: India Aim for Better Showing in the Batting Department for Bouncing Back Against West Indies.

"Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance," said a statement from the club.

At just 20 years of age, he has 27 goals in 87 club appearances for teams including Atalanta (2022-23), Sturm Graz (2022) and Copenhagen (2020-22). Rasmus has also played for clubs HUI, Brondy IF and Copenhagen as a youth. He made his international-level debut for Denmark last year and has six goals so far for his country in six matches.

Also Read | ICC Men's World Cup 2023: With Kali Puja on November 12, Pakistan vs England Game at Eden Gardens Could Witness Date Change.

Rasmus said: "It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."

"Once I had spoken to the manager (Erik Ten Hag), I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club," he concluded.

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: "Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group. Working under Erik Ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential."

"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)