English Premier League leaders Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sporting CP in the first leg of the Europa League. The team did well to claw their way back into the tie after some brilliant display, particularly in the second half. While Mikel Arteta will have one eye on their weekend clash with Crystal Palace, progress to the quarter-finals is also of paramount importance. We could see squad rotation in place and a number of fringe players will get their opportunity. Sporting CP are in good form at the moment with four wins on the bounce in their domestic league. Emirates Stadium is not an easy place for the visitors but the team will be raring to go. Arsenal versus Sporting CP will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST.

Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are back in contention for a start for Arsenal after passing their fitness test. Midfield would consist of Jorginho, Fabio Vieira and Granit Xhaka which provides the right balance between attack and defence. Rob Holding can get an opportunity in the backline and he will likely partner with Gabriel Magalhaes. Emile Smith-Rowe gets an opportunity to shine and play a crucial role on the wings.

Hidemasa Morita and Sebastian Coates are two key players suspended for the tie for Sporting CP. Manuel Ugarte returns from suspension and he should line up in a two-man central midfield alongside Pote. Trincao, Paulinho and Marcus Edwards in the attacking third have goals in them and Arsenal will have to be wary of the threat they possess.

When is Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in their next match in Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, March 17. The second leg of this round of 16 game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important match between Arsenal and Sporting CP will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. Arsenal have won all their home games in the Europa League so far. This game will not be easy though but expect the hosts to progress to the next round.

