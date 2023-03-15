They say age is just a number and it is very true, as has been proved once again by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has returned to the Sweden squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The AC Milan forward, who has scored 62 goals in 121 appearances for the national team, is part of the team to take on Belgium and Azerbaijan. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sweden Squad for UERO 2024 Friendlies

At the age of 41, Zlatan Ibrahimović has been called up to the Sweden squad for their EURO 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/8nDJmRlq1g — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) March 15, 2023

