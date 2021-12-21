On a high after enjoying a good run of form in the Premier League, Arsenal would now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup where they meet Sunderland in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. The match would be played at the Emirates stadium and would begin at 1:15 am. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have improved ever since two defeats in early December and can be reckoned as a potential semifinalist, given the fact that they are facing the only lower league opposition in the competition at this point in time. What has been even startling is the fact that they have had all this success en route to the top four in the Premier League with star player and former captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang out of the squad. Gabriel Martinelli's Brace Leads Arsenal to a 4-1 Win Over Leeds United in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Match Highlights)

Arsenal can expect their youngsters to put together another solid performance, although it is likely that Arteta chooses to rest some first-team players and explore options on the bench. Sunderland on the other hand, would be under pressure although they would believe that they can pull off an upset.

When is Arsenal vs Sunderland, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Arsenal vs Sunderland quarter-final match in Carabao Cup 2021-22 will be played at The Emirates stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Sunderland, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Arsenal vs Sunderland Carabao Cup 2021-22 match live on Viacom18 channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Arsenal vs Sunderland, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The Arsenal vs Sunderland EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

