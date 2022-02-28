Thomas Tuchel showed support for Kepa Arrizabalaga after the goalkeeper found himself at the receiving end of criticism for missing the decisive penalty in Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool. After both teams failed to find a goal at the end of extra time, it was left on penalties to decide the winner. Both teams were equally competitive in the shootout and when it boiled down to the keepers to take shots, Kepa, unfortunately, sent his effort high above the crossbar. Tuchel had subbed on Kepa before the shootout, despite Edouard Mendy being in fine form all throughout the game. Carabao Cup 2022 Final Match Result: Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties to Clinch Their 9th Title

Tuchel, while speaking to the press, said, "Do you think we do this and don't talk to the players? The players know the plan and we have done it before,' he said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "If you want to blame somebody, blame me; this is not a problem. I take the decisions and I don't take them to try to be the hero. Today it took 11 penalties to find the winner. And if you want to blame anyone blame me, there's no problem," he added.

In the UEFA Super Cup last year, Kepa had come on as a substitute and did well to help Chelsea beat Villarreal to the title. "It is so bad for him of course, but no blame of course. We took the decision like we did last time in a penalty shoot-out because Kepa is training with the players on a daily basis," Tuchel shared, adding, "They know how good he is and he simply has more time to do this than Edou (Mendy) on the training ground. This plays a huge part in how good we shot today. Unfortunately, he could not save any, the pens were brilliantly taken. It was a bit harsh on him today to be the guy to miss the one and only penalty today but there's no blame.

"I cannot re-judge my decisions after the outcome. We cannot know what would have happened if we had left Edou on the pitch. So of course if there's any blame, it's on me. I'm the guy to take the decisions, sometimes it works out and sometimes it does not.

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool can kept themselves pretty much alive for a quadruple this season. The Reds are second on the Premier League table, six points short of leaders Manchester City. Liverpool also lead 2-0 against Inter in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

