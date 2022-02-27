Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool will take on each other in the finals of the Carabao Cup 2022 at the Wembley Stadium. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the Carabao Cup 2022 will be quite an interesting fixture. Both teams are in the best of their form and they have been going neck-to-neck even in the EPL 2021-22. Mohamed Salah Breaks Didier Drogba’s Incredible Record During Liverpool’s 6–0 Win Over Leeds.

Ahead of the tournament, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that they only have one absentee for the summit clash. Ben Chilwell confirmed that he is the only absentee from the club. Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech are fit to feature in the fixture. On the other hand, Liverpool will be missing out on the services of Roberto Firmino who has been injured. Diogo Jota also looks doubtful for the moment. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final will be played at the Wembley Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on Febryary 27, 2022 (Sunday night( and is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match in India?

There is a good for fans in India looking to watch live telecast of the game. Fans in India can follow the Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final match live on Viacom18 channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Spurs EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

