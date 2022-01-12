Tottenham Hotspur would have an uphill task at hand when they take on Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2021-22 semifinal on Thursday, January 13. The match would be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and is set to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). On paper, Chelsea are surely the favourites for this contest and Tottenham's job has been made more difficult with them now needing to overturn a 0-2 deficit in order to make it to the final. Kai Havertz scored and an own goal from Ben Davies had Chelsea put one foot into the final. Now, Spurs need all of their firepower in their attack to make it to the final. Mohamed Salah Expresses Desire To Remain at Liverpool, Insists He Isn’t ‘Asking for Crazy Stuff’ Amidst Talks of a New Contract

Chelsea are a side in red-hot form, as they head into this clash with a 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup. Tottenham, in contrast, needed to dig deep to defeat Morecambe in the same competition. Antonio Conte does face a difficult opposition in his former side and Spurs would have to play out of their skin to beat the reigning European champions. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 13, 2022 (Thursday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match in India?

There is a good for fans in India looking to watch the live telecast of the game. Fans in India can follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinalmatch live on Viacom18 channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

