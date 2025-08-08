Inter Milan narrowly missed out on winning the Italian Serie A last season and the Nerazzurri followed it up with a below-par performance in the Club World Cup. The Italian giants have a key season coming up and as they gear up for a new campaign, they face Monaco this evening in a pre-season friendly. French side Monaco finished third in the 2024/25 season and will be playing in the Champions League, which is a massive achievement for them. Monaco versus Inter Milan will start at 11:30 PM IST. Paul Pogba Signs Two-Year Deal With Monaco Following Doping Ban, FIFA World Cup Winner Gets Emotional After Signing Contract (Watch Video).

Paul Pogba is a major signing by AS Monaco in the transfer window and the former Manchester United midfielder continues to build his match fitness after a lengthy ban from football due to doping. Mika Biereth and Folarin Balogun will lead the attack and former Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier will be part of the backline.

Lautaro Martinez is a key player in attack for Inter Milan and he will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility. Henrik Mkhitaryan and Nicolo Barella will look to create chances from midfield for the Italian side. Stefan De Vrij has been around for some time at the club and his presence at the back will bring a calming influence. Players Slap Each Other After Things Get Heated Up in Pre-Season Club Friendly Match Between Cesc Fabregas’s Como and Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis (Watch Video).

AS Monaco vs Inter Milan Match Details

Match AS Monaco vs Inter Milan Date Friday, August 8 Time 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade Louis II, Monaco Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (Live Streaming)

When Is AS Monaco vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will take on AS Monaco in a pre-season club friendly on Friday, August 8. The AS Monaco vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of AS Monaco vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the AS Monaco vs Inter Milan match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find AS Monaco vs Inter Milan live telecast on any TV channel. For AS Monaco vs Inter Milan online viewing options, read below.

Is AS Monaco vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

However, there's an online viewing option of the AS Monaco vs Inter Milan club friendly 2025 available in India. Fans in India can watch the AS Monaco vs Inter Milan pre-season match but might need a subscription for the same. Inter Milan have some quality names in their ranks and they should secure an easy win here.

