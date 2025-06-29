FIFA World Cup 2018 winner and French star Paul Pogba signed a two-year deal with Monaco on Saturday, June 28. The former Manchester United midfielder will remain with the Ligue 1 club until June 30, 2027. The star footballer was a free agent after agreeing to a mutual agreement of his contract with Juventus in November last year, after Paul Pogba was initially banned for four years in February 2024 for a doping offence. Later on, it was reduced to 18 months. The 32-year-old was a free agent and will mark a return after a long time with a new club, Monaco. After signing the contract, the midfielder got emotional and was spotted crying. Paul Pogba's Brother Mathias Pogba Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Extortion and Kidnapping.

Paul Poga Signs Deal With Monaco

The official statement: https://t.co/47VbHdLHws — AS Monaco EN 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco_EN) June 28, 2025

Paul Pogba Gets Emotional After Signing Contract

Paul Pogba, emotional when he signed for Monaco… what a moment. 🥺❤️‍🩹@AS_Monaco 🎥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/d1jBTTFQt7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2025

