Football is a sport that can provoke a range of emotions, including anger, which is rare, but players have indulged in fights on the field. One such incident took place during Real Betis vs Como club friendly 2025 on August 7, where two players - Pablo Fornals and Perrone- ended up slapping each other after things got heated up just before the half-time, which instantly saw fellow players and referees intervene. Real Betis is managed by Manuel Pellegrini, while Como 1907 is managed by legendary Cesc Fabregas. The contest was quite intense, with both sides opting for rough challenges. Como ended up winning the club friendly 3-2. Al-Nassr 4-0 Rio Ave, Club Friendly 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Saudi Pro League Club Continues Winning Run in Pre-Season.

Players Engage in On-Field Fight

🚨 Things got heated between Cesc Fàbregas' Como and Manuel Pellegrini's Betis… in a preseason friendly! 😱#como #betis pic.twitter.com/ps1kuz6ymR — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 6, 2025

