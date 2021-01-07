Lionel Messi scored twice and played a role in the other goal as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 and climb to third in the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The win cut down the gap with Real Madrid to five points after 17 rounds but they are still seven adrift of Atletico, who also have two games in hand. Messi scored for the first time in three games and could have had a hat-trick. But his third goal was ruled out by VAR while Messi also struck the woodwork twice. Lionel Messi Praised by Twitterati After Leading Barcelona to 3–2 Comeback Win Over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2020–21 (See Reactions).

Pedri had opened the scoring for Barcelona cancelling Inaki Williams’ early lead. Williams had put Athletic Bilbao ahead in the third minute after latching onto a through ball and cutting inside Clement Lenglet. But Barcelona were level 11 minutes later. Messi played a long cross over goalkeeper Unai Simon and the ball was volleyed back by Frenkie de Jong for Pedri to head in. Take a look at the goal highlights from the match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

Messi then gave Barcelona the lead after stringing a quick one-two with Pedri, who played a beautiful backheel to wrong-foot the Bilbao defence and leave the goal open for his captain to score. He scored a second but the goal was ruled out for offside and Messi also struck the post before eventually finding the net again post the hour mark.

Griezmann played a lovely through ball for Messi to finish and put Barcelona 3-1 ahead. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was then denied his hat-trick again by the woodwork and then misplaced a pass in the final minute from which Iker Muniain pulled one back for the hosts. But Barcelona eventually held on for the win to extend their unbeaten record to seven matches across all competitions.

