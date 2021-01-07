Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona came back from a goal behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in La Liga 2020-21 on Tuesday. Messi scored on either side of the break after Pedri had cancelled Inaki Williams’ 3rd-minute opener. The win took Barcelona to third in the league points table. They are now seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who are on 38 points and also have two matches in hand. Messi, who had looked lost and lacked form at times this season, is now joint top-scorer in La Liga with nine goals to his name. Lionel Messi Posts a Super Adorable Snap With Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids, Wishes Fans a Happy 2021.

Barcelona fans were left outraged after being held to 1-1 draw at home by Eibar and calls for “Messi is finished” had started doing the rounds on social media. But the 33-year-old has bounced back in terrific fashion with an assist and two goals in his next two matches. Fans rejoiced as the Barcelona talisman returned to scoring again after a wait of two matches. He now has nine goals and four assists in the La Liga this season. Take a look at some top reactions on Messi. Lionel Messi Says Greatness Can Be Achieved if One Believes in Themselves

Lionel Messi is Back Again

Lionel Messi has now 9 goals and 4 assists in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/CZqL6jhal1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 6, 2021

Whenever Barcelona Fans See Messi and Pedri Together

Whenever I see Pedri and Messi pic.twitter.com/WkkqJ7vVP0 — Atopahene🤴🏾🇬🇭 (@_Atopahene) January 6, 2021

Fantastic Overall Performance From Messi

Fantastic overall performance from Messi tonight 👌🏻🌟 pic.twitter.com/KCZO6wqz72 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 6, 2021

Messi and Pedri Rejoice After Scoring

Messi and Pedri rejoice after scoring. pic.twitter.com/fhvfSggExT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2021

Unrivalled Lionel Messi

The players who scored the most goals against the six biggest clubs in LaLiga in history 🔥 Real Madrid (18 Messi) Barca (24 Gorostiza) Atletico (26 Messi) Valencia (25 Messi) Bilbao (17 Messi) Sevilla (29 Messi) Unrivalled 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cEElRGVj4d — Aditya Anand (@Aditya4214) January 7, 2021

Lionel Messi Looked Happy Again at Barcelona?

Am I the only one that noticed how happy Messi looked today? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0VXebXh344 — Chris 🌴 (@itscchris) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Messi’s understanding with young Pedri on the field has given Barcelona fans hope of the Argentinian star extending his contract. Messi, whose current contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the current season, will be a free agent next summer and can start discussing terms with a club of his choice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).