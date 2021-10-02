Barcelona will travel to Madrid to take on defending champions Atletico Madrid in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 02, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams are chasing rivals Real Madrid and will be aiming for all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Scripts THIS Unwanted Record After 3-0 Defeat Against Benfica in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season in the league last time around as they fell 1-0 against Alaves and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Diego Simeone’s outfit have started turning the tide of results against the Catalans in recent seasons and will fancy of getting the win given Ronald Koeman’s sides form coming into this game. Barcelona have been inconsistent this season but will be aiming for back-to-back La Liga wins.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).