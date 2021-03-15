Barcelona are up against SD Huesca in their next assignment in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Camp Nou on Tuesday midnight (March 16). The Catalan giants have been impressive lately and would like to extend their purple patch by winning this game. Notably, a victory would see them displacing arch-rivals Real Madrid at second place in the team standings. On the other hand, it has been a terrible season for the visitors as they reel at the last position. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for BAR vs HUE match. Lionel Messi Focused in Training Ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Huesca (Watch Video).

Given the two sides' recent form, the hosts will definitely take the field as favourites, and Huesca require a massive effort to pull off an upset. Overall, Barcelona and Huesca have locked horns five times with the former team emerging victorious in four outings. Ronald Koeman's men also won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season thanks to a winning goal from Frenkie de Jong. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal fantasy team.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc- Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Pablo Maffeo (HUE), Sergino Dest (BAR), Pablo Insua (HUE) will be selected as the four defenders.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Javi Galan (HUE), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Mikel Rico (HUE) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Rafa Mir (HUE) will play as the three forwards.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc- Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Pablo Maffeo (HUE), Sergino Dest (BAR), Pablo Insua (HUE), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Javi Galan (HUE), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Mikel Rico (HUE), Lionel Messi (BAR), Rafa Mir (HUE)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Frenkie de Jong (BAR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

