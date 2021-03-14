Lionel Messi returned to training days after Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last 16 by Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, who is in the final three months of his Barcelona contract, is yet to sign a new contract and has publicly stated he will only take a call on his future once the season concludes. The 33-year-old was seen partaking in the club's training session on Saturday ahead of Barcelona's home La Liga match against bottom-placed Huesca. Antoine Griezmann Transfer News Update: Barcelona Open to Selling Frenchman in Summer.

With their exit from the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey remain the only trophies Barcelona can fight for the remainder of the season. They are currently third in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. But Ronald Koeman's side can reduce the point-gap to four with a victory against Huesca. A win will also help them regain second place from rivals Real Madrid. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Champions League Quarter-Finals for First Time in 16 Years, Fans React With Sad Memes.

Barcelona are also in the Copa del Rey final, where they are set to meet Athletic Bilbao, who beat them in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this season. Barcelona will eye revenge and also get their hands on a trophy after going an entire season-and-a-half without one. Last season was the first time since 2007-08 they failed to win a title.

In a video clip shared by the Barcelona official Twitter account, Messi can be seen focused in training as he aims to keep his side alive in the La Liga title race. In the video, Messi can be seen jogging and warming-up before practising shooting. He missed a crucial penalty against PSG mid-week but scored a thunderous goal. Take a Look at the Video.

Lionel Messi Back in Training With Barcelona

Good morning to Messi pic.twitter.com/UHfJjHMK3m — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 14, 2021

He scored from 30 yards out to equalise for Barcelona after Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead in the second leg at home. But with Barcelona needing to score at least three more goals to take the game to extra-time, Messi squandered a penalty towards the end of the first half. The game eventually ended 1-1 at the Parc des Princes, but PSG progressed into the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

