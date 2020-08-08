After Real Madrid and Juventus crashing out of the Champions League 2019-20 match, it's time for yet another Round of 16. Barcelona will take on Napoli at the Camp Nou. The fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Catalan Giants as the team announced a 22-member squad for the game. The team is looking to seal a berth in the round of eight and in the reverse fixture the two teams ended up with 1-1. This the worst possible time for the Catalan Giants to head into the UCL fixture as things have been quite unwell in the Barcelona camp. Rebellion Against Lionel Messi in Barcelona Camp as Team Heads for Champions League 20019-20?

The whispers of Lionel Messi quitting the club are getting louder with each passing day. The rumour mills have also churned out the goss from the club that the players have risen in rebellion against Lionel Messi. He has already had a fall out with Antoine Greizmann and the three mid-fielders. The players are unhappy with the club and Messi of course. In these moments, the teams head to play the fixture against Napoli. Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Barcelona.

#BarçaNapoli 1 ter Stegen 2 Semedo 3 Piqué 4 Rakitic 9 Suárez 10 Messi 13 Neto 15 Lenglet 17 Griezmann 18 Alba 20 Roberto 21 de Jong 24 Junior 26 Peña 28 Puig 31 Ansu 33 Araujo 42 Monchu 44 Mingueza 45 Konrad 46 Reis 47 Jandro — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2020

After losing the La Liga 2019-20 to Real Madrid, the six-time Ballon d'Or had slammed the shabby tactics of the team. Talking about the squad, Ousmane Dembélé has returned to the squad after missing out on the La Liga 2019-20 matches.

