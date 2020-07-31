Lionel Messi has returned to Barcelona for the Champions League 2019-20 game and the team would be playing against Napoli on August 7 2020. As the team heads for the UCL, there have been reports of things not being well in the camp of the Catalan Giants. There have been several reports of Lionel Messi have issues with the management of the Catalan Giants. Now, it is said that the Barcelona players have that the players have started rebelling against the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. As per reports, Arthur Melo has already refused to join the Catalan Giants and the team is planning legal action against him. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved in Training Ground Altercation After Sevilla Draw, Boss Quique Setien Forced to Intervene: Reports.

Diario GOL now claims that the Argentine already has had a fall out with three mid-fielder in Barcelona and are seeking to leave the team as soon as possible. Ivan Rakitic is another player who is reportedly upset with Messi and the Argentine on one of these occasions had also ignored him in the dressing room. The Croatian player is already fed up of the playtime he has had in the team. Ditto with Antoine Greizmann who was reportedly insulted by Messi during one of the games. So overall many players in the Barcelona camp are unhappy with Messi.

For a while now there have been rumours of Messi making an exit from the team after lashing out at the management on a couple of occasions. Inter Milan and Manchester City are touted to be the two teams which are quite interested in getting him on board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).