Barcelona are a club in crisis as they are not only struggling with off-field issues but on-field performances have also been underwhelming at the start of the season. The Catalans have had a thought start to the campaign and heavy defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League has raised questions if the club is able to compete with European giants at the highest level, casting doubts over the future of manager Ronald Koeman. Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

Barcelona had a poor outing against Bayern Munich, suffering a 3-0 defeat while not registering a single shot on target in the entire game. This defeat also saw the Catalans lose three consecutive Champions League games at home for the first time in their history following which Ronald Koeman’s position has come under threat. Pedri, Jordi Alba To Spend Time On Sidelines After Picking Knocks In Bayern Munich Clash.

According to a report from AS, many members of the Barcelona board have asked Joan Laporta, who asked fans for patience following the Bayern loss, to sack the Dutch manager following disappointing performances at the start of the season.

Ronald Koeman has a contract with Barcelona until 2022 and if the club is to dismiss the manager they must pay a severance fee and given their financial status, the Catalans are unlikely to afford that as they still owe former manager Quique Setien following his departure. The other issue remains finding a replacement when very few top managers are available.

Several reports in Spain suggest that the upcoming games could be crucial in deciding the fate of Ronald Koeman on Barcelona’s bench as many among the hierarchy expect a change on the pitch. The Catalans face Granada, Cadiz, Levante next and with El Clasico and Atletico Madrid soon to follow, any slip-ups could see the Blaugranas fall behind in the La Liga title race.

Barcelona have made a decent start in their league campaign as they trail leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more, by three points. But despite that, the team's performances have been far from what was expected with injuries to major stars also playing a part.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).