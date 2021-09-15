Robert Lewandowski's brace and a strike from Thomas Muller saw Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp to extend their unbeaten away record in the Champions League to 19 games. Watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich goal video highlights below.

