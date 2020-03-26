Barcelona Posts a Video of Amazing Assists by Lionel Messi, Fans Hail the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The entire world is in lockdown and everyone including the sports personalities, actors and others have been locked down into their homes to break the chain of coronavirus. Barcelona is making the most of the quarantine and as their social media handles suggest, the admins are working from home and are engaging with the fans by posting old videos, records and so on. Now the official account of the Catalan Giants posted a six-minute long video feature Lionel Messi’s assist. In recent times, Messi was in the news for his assists more than scoring goals. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

Like other footballers, Lionel Messi is also at home spending time with his family and very often is seen playing with his children. There was another video where he was seen playing with his pet dog. Apart from scoring goals, Lionel Messi was in the news for topping the list of a decade for the most number of assists. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has implemented 136 assists, whereas Angel de’Maria comes second in the list with 108 assists.

Now, let’s have a look at the assist by Barcelona and the stats.

Earlier today, we told you that Lionel Messi had extended financial help and donated 1 million euros to the Hospital Clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was also reported to have donated an undisclosed sum to hospitals in Argentina