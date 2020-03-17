Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu in Favour of Postponing Euro 2020 to Complete Current La Liga 2019-20 Season: Report

Josep Bartomeu (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the sporting world to a standstill as many competitions around the world have been either cancelled or postponed. Major European leagues have been suspended until further notice and along with that Champions League and Europa League have also been brought to a halt. UEFA will hold a video conference meeting on Tuesday to decide the fate of footballing competitions all around the world and it is rumoured that Barcelona will put forward a proposal to postpone the Euro 2020 and Copa America in order to finish La Liga. Serie A: Gabriele Gravina, Italian FA President, Calls for Rescheduling of Euro 2020 for Completion of Current Season.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Sport, FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will ask UEFA during the conference on Tuesday to priorities the domestic competitions and Champions League over international tournaments. The La Liga club believes that Euros and Copa America could be postponed to 2021. Bartomeu is confident that he can count on the support of representatives from different clubs as well during the meet. Valencia Players and Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19, Confirm Spanish Football Club.

Earlier in the week, La Liga president Javier Tebas said that he believes that the current season can be completed. But many players and managers around the world have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the chances of this current campaign being declared as null and void are very high.

UEFA are still to make a decision about the current situation and a final say over the continuation of the various footballing competitions might be done during the meeting. Comnebol are waiting for what UEFA do before acting on the Copa America.