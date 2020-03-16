Serie A: Gabriele Gravina, Italian FA President, Calls for Rescheduling of Euro 2020 for Completion of Current Season

Euro 2020 (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The outbreak of Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the sporting world as various competitions have been either cancelled or postponed until further notice. Italy is one of the worst-hit countries of the recent pandemic and due to this, the federation announced that no sporting events will take place in the country till April 3. With Serie A being of the leagues still suspended, the president of Italian Federation, Gabriele Gravina has called for the Euro 2020 to be set at a new date so that the current football season can be completed. Italian Serie A 2019-20 Suspended, PM Giuseppe Conte Announces Suspension of All Sports Events Due to COVID-19 Epidemic.

UEFA will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current situation and take a call on various footballing competitions across Europe. The Italian FA president said ‘We will propose that Uefa postpone the European Championship’ while speaking to Italian television channel Sportmediaset. ‘We will try to get to the end of this championship [Serie A] because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs.’ He added. Paulo Dybala Denies the Rumours of Getting Affected by Coronavirus.

The Serie A was suspended last Tuesday and after that many football leagues have suspended matches until further notice. ‘If the league were to resume at the beginning of May, I would leave the question of training for the moment. Let's leave the boys at home, they have to recover physical and mental energy.’ Gravina said as he believes that the current season could be completed by June 30.

UEFA has invited representatives from its 55 members associations for the meeting taking place on Tuesday (March 17, 2020). The final decision regarding this season’s footballing activities might be made along with the Euro 2020 which is scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12 across major cities in Europe.