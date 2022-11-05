Barcelona may have had their struggles in Europe but have performed well in La Liga and will look to do so when they take on Almeria in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp on November 05, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Almeria, La Luga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Gerard Pique Announces Retirement in Emotional Video, To Play Last Game for Barcelona Against Almeria on Sunday.

Barcelona can move to the top of the table with a victory over Almeria as Real Madrid are yet o play on this matchday. This game will also be the final fixture of Gerard Pique's career as the centre-back has announced his retirement from the sport. Meanwhile, Almeria can climb into the top half with a win.

When is Barcelona vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Spotify Camp Nou. The game will be held on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Almeria clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Almeria football match.

