Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football and would be playing his last game for Barcelona when they take on Almeria at Camp Nou in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, November 6. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Barcelona, made this announcement in the form of an emotional video which he posted on social media. In the video, he talks about how as a kid, he always wanted to be a Barcelona player. And now that he has achieved that dream, it was time that he called it quits, he said in the video.

Gerard Pique's Emotional Retirement Video:

Gerard Piqué announces that he’s leaving Barcelona and he’s set to retire. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Saturday's match against Almería will be his last game at the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/sH3YFpP1SC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2022

Pique Announces Retirement:

