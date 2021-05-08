Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on May 08, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides are involved in a tight title race and a defeat in this game could see their chances reduce even further. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester City Striker's Representatives.

Atletico Madrid are the current leaders of La Liga but know that any slip-ups could see them lose the grip on the top spot and fall behind in their bid for league glory for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, Barcelona, fins themselves just two points behind the Madrid side and need to win to keep the pressure on and failure to do that will see them crash out of the title race.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium. The match will take place on May 08, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is set to begin at 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid for free.

