Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga 2025-26 leaders FC Barcelona travel to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on 1 February to face Elche in a crucial Matchday 22 fixture. Holding a slim one-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, Hansi Flick’s side is under pressure to secure a victory following a demanding midweek Champions League schedule. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn.

Barcelona arrive in Elche looking to maintain their momentum at the summit of the table. Despite their strong domestic form, the Catalans have little room for error as Real Madrid remains hot on their heels. Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Elche in the reverse fixture earlier this season serves as a blueprint for tonight, but Flick’s squad must manage fatigue after their recent European exploits.

Elche, currently sitting 11th, have been one of the season's surprise packages following their promotion. While they are comfortably mid-table, they are winless in their last five matches and will be desperate to pull off an upset. The Green-striped ones have historically struggled against Barca, failing to beat them in competitive play since 1974.

Elche vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 1 (IST).

Venue: Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche,

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Elche vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Elche vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Elche vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Propels Real Madrid to La Liga 2025-26 Summit After Win Over Villarreal.

Elche vs Barcelona Team News and Key Players

The visitors are missing the midfield engine of Gavi (knee) and Pedri (hamstring). Defender Andreas Christensen also remains sidelined. However, Frenkie de Jong is available for selection after serving a European suspension, and Lamine Yamal is expected to lead the attacking threat alongside Raphinha.

The hosts are without the suspended Aleix Febas. Injury concerns persist for Hector Fort and Pedro Bigas, though Eder Sarabia is expected to field a resilient 4-2-3-1 formation to stifle Barcelona’s creative play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).