La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Real Madrid return to La Liga 2025-26 action at the Santiago Bernabéu, hosting local rivals Rayo Vallecano in a critical Matchday 22 encounter. Following a disappointing midweek defeat to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, the pressure is on manager Alvaro Arbeloa to secure three points and maintain pace with league leaders Barcelona in the race for the Spanish title. Barcelona Extend La Liga 2025-26 Lead with Decisive Victory Against Elche.

Real Madrid currently sits just one point behind Barcelona in the standings, making every fixture vital as the season enters its final third. Despite individual brilliance from Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 21 league goals this season, the team has faced scrutiny regarding tactical balance. Arbeloa has publicly defended his untouchable stars, including Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, insisting they remain essential to the club's domestic aspirations.

Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Bernabéu in 16th place, hovering just one point above the relegation zone. Inigo Perez’s side has struggled for goals this season, scoring only 17 times in 21 matches—the third-lowest return in the division. While they have proven difficult to break down in past derbies, they haven't secured a win at this venue since 1996.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on February 1 (IST).

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Time: 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Elche vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Propels Real Madrid to La Liga 2025-26 Summit After Win Over Villarreal.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Team News and Key Players

Defensively, the hosts remain without Antonio Rudiger, though the backline has shown resilience in league play, keeping clean sheets in their last two domestic outings. The visitors will rely on top scorer Alvaro Garcia and Jorge de Frutos to exploit any defensive lapses from the hosts.

