Barcelona are starting to find their form and will be looking to continue that run as they face off against Celta Vigo in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp in Catalonia on May 10, 2022 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Barcelona Receive Huge Boost In Bayern Munich Star's Pursuit.

Barcelona have secured themselves of Champions League qualification for the next season with a win over Real Betis in the previous fixture. Xavi will be hoping that his team can end the season in a strong way and as high as possible in the table. Meanwhile, Centa Vigo are hoping for a top 10 finish and a win will take them into the top half.

When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo clash.

