With the German footballing season set to come to an end in a week's time, there is still no update on the future of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. The Polish striker's contract with the Bavarians runs till 2023 but the striker wants to resolve his situation before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Barcelona Deny Meeting With Robert Lewandowski's Agent.

Bayern Munich are adamant about keeping Robert Lewandowski and the club and are working on a new deal to present to the 33-year-old striker. According to a report from Diaro Sport, the Bavarian side's reluctance to let go of their star striker is causing tension between the two sides. Barcelona Receive Huge Blow As Bayern Munich Refuse To Sell Polish Striker.

It is understood that the Bundesliga champions are offering the Polish international a new one-year deal. This will see him extend his stay at the Bavarian outfit until 2024. However, Robert Lewandowski is not happy with the offer as he wants a contract that will see him play at the highest level for at-leas three more years.

In addition, the Pole is also unsatisfied with the salary offered to him by the German club. Bayern Munich are unable to offer him a better pay raise amid the financial struggles.

Bayern Munich have already extended the contracts of Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller. They are also aiming to renew Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry. Extending Lewandowski'sdeal to meet his demands, could exact a heavy toll on their financial structure.

Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to land the Polish striker if he is to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. However, the Catalan club will need to offload some of their players to meet the transfer fee of Robert Lewandowski as they are working under the financial regulations of La Liga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2022 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).