Barcelona could leapfrog Real Madrid to the second place in the Spanish La Liga points table with a win over Deportivo Alaves at home. With Atletico Madrid five points clear at the top and having two games in hand, they are the favourites to lift the title but for Barcelona, a second place finish would be considered progress considering their dire condition at one stage. Barcelona come into the contest after being outplayed by Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final. What must be troubling Ronald Koeman is the way their midfield failed to get to the grips of the game. Opponents Alaves are 16th in the table and but just two points from the drop zone. Defeat at the hands of Barcelona could set the alarm bells ringing again. BAR vs ALA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Football Match.

Ronald Koeman has a lot of thinking to do in terms of team selection with PSG game on the horizon. Lionel Messi is set to play as a forward for the hosts with Pedri occupying the no 10 slot. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele like to drift inside from the wide and this will allow Lionel Messi to drop deep and orchestrate attacking moves. The defence comprising Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet have question marks over their ability but should be good enough for Alaves.

Victor Laguardia is back fit and could be inducted into the starting eleven by manager Abelardo. Rodrigo Ely in defence is the only major absentee for the visitors heading into the crunch game. Joselu and Lucas Perez are quality names in the forward line but are in danger of being mute spectators in the game with very limited supply from midfield. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21.

When is Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves clash will be played on February 14, 2021 (Saturday mid-night) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves for free. Barcelona have a good record at home where their attack in particular often finds form. The Catalonians should win this game comfortably.

