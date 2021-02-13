Barcelona will host Deportivo Alaves in their next fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Camp Nou on Sunday mid-night (February 14). The Catalans Giants have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove in this match. They currently are sitting at the third place in the team standings and would like to narrow down distance with arch-rival and second-ranked Real Madrid with a victory. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves hold the 16th place and upsetting Barcelona at their own den would be a daunting task for them. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, strikers and defenders for BAR vs ALA match. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21 .

Although the Basque outfit are the underdog for this game, they edged Real Valladolid 1-0 last week and will look to pull off an upset in this match. On the other hand, Barcelona suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat against Sevilla in their Copa del Rey semi-final clash last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture. Notably, they boast of an excellent head-to-head record against Alaves – winning 17 off the 24 games. Only four games went in Alaves’ favour whereas the remaining three clashes were drawn. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Fernando Pacheco (ALA) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Rubén Duarte (ALA), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Clement Lenglet (BAR) will be selected as the three defenders.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sergio Busquets (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Luis Rioja (ALA), Manu García (ALA) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) will play as the two forwards in this fantasy side.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Fernando Pacheco (ALA), Rubén Duarte (ALA), Jordi Alba (BAR), Clement Lenglet (BAR), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Luis Rioja (ALA), Manu García (ALA), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Antoine Griezmann (BAR) can fill the vice-captain slot.

