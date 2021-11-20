The Xavi era in FC Barcelona begins with a game against city rivals Espanyol at the Nou Camp with the fans hoping the club legend will lift the Spanish giants from their misery. The Catalonians are currently languishing 9th in the points table and poor showing in the Champions League so far. With 11 points separating them with league leaders Real Sociedad, the title race is as good as over and we are not even in the Christmas period. Xavi has a huge task ahead of him to unlock the true potential of his players. Opponents Espanyol are 11th currently but level on points with their illustrious neighbour. Barcelona versus Espanyol will be streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Xavi Hernandez Takes Charge Of First Training Session As New Barcelona Manager (See Videos)

Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero are all out for Barcelona with fitness issues. Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent times starts alongside skipper Sergio Busquets and youngster Gavi. Luuk de Jong has not lived up to expectations so far but should the attacking line for the hosts alongside Dutchman Memphis Depay and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Vicente Moreno will be without the services of Oscar Gil and Keidi Bare but apart from the duo, everyone is available for selection. Yangel Herrera in the central defensive midfield will be the one looking to stop Barcelona’s incisive passing game. Raul de Tomas could cut a frustrated figure as the number nine with his team not expected to dominate possession. Adrian Embarba and Javi Puado on the wings have to contribute defensively if the team finds himself on the back foot early on.

When is Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 21, 2021 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Espanyol, live-action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Espanyol, clash.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Espanyol and the trend is likely to continue with Xavi expected to win his first game in charge.

