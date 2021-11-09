Xavi Hernandez was appointed as the new Barcelona manager on Monday and recently took charge of his first training session. The former Spain star will be on the Barca bench for his first official game against rivals Espoanyo post international break.

Addressing the Team

🙌 Xavi's first speech with the players pic.twitter.com/fPLutgHtQY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

Meeting the Players

