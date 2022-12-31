FC Barcelona will be looking to get back to the top of the Spanish La Liga when they host Espanyol at the Nou Camp in the Derbi Barceloni. Barcelona have been in fine form in the league with five wins in their last five games. They have dropped out of the Champions League which caused a lot of furore

but manager Xavi has the full backing of the management and the team has a very important second half of the campaign coming up including a game against Manchester United in the Europa League. Espanyol are in a relegation battle this term and with no wins in their last five matches, they find

themselves 17 th in the points table. The team will hope the break would have rejuvenated them and brings a change in fortunes. Barcelona versus Espanyol will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 6:30 PM IST. Robert Lewandowski Available For FC Barcelona Against Espanyol In La Liga After Court Temporarily Suspends Three-Match Ban.

Barcelona have been handed a major boost ahead of the game with striker Robert Lewandowski receiving the clear to play against Espanyol. The Polish striker was handed a three-game ban after being sent off against Osasuna prior to the World Cup. Alejandro Balde, who seems to be on his way out of the club, is set to start as a full-back. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha will occupy the flanks in the attacking third with Frenkie De Jong orchestrating play from midfield.

Kedi Bare and Adria Pedrosa are the players missing out for Espanyol with the former a long-term absentee. Benjamin Lecomte in goal could come under some heavy fire with Barcelona’s attack being world class. Vinicius Souza and Sergi Darder in midfield will have to utilize the possession to the maximum with Barcelona set to dominate the game. Joselu is a quality forward but needs a few chances to come his way.

When is Barcelona vs Espanyol, LaLiga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

The LaLiga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Espanyol will take place at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. The match will kick off at 6.30 IST (Indian Standard Time), today, December 31st.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Espanyol, LaLiga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom 18 possesses the broadcasting rights of LaLiga 2022-23 in India. You can tune into Sports 18 SD/HD to watch the live telecast of the match between Barcelona and Espanyol. Barcelona React to Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win, Call him ‘The Best Ever’.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Espanyol, LaLiga 2023 Football Match?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol LaLiga 2022-23 match will be available online in India. The broadcasting rights for LaLiga 2022-23 in India are with Viacom 18. So you can watch the live streaming of the game on the Voot Select app and website. Jio sim can watch free live streaming on Jio TV.

It should be a routine win for Barcelona with the huge gulf in class between the sides at the moment.

