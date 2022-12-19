Lionel Messi has finally managed to fulfil his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup title. The Argentine captain played probably the best football of his life to take Argentina over the victory line in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Following this, Messi's former club FC Barcelona have now congratulated him. The Catalan club, where Messi spent most part of his career, hailed him as "the best there ever was, the best there ever will be." Lionel Messi Lifted on Shoulders by Argentina Teammates After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video).

The Best Ever

The best there ever was. The best there ever will be. pic.twitter.com/UEZXEYNJR3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2022

