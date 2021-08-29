Barcelona will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Getafe on matchday 3 of the La Liga 2021-22 season. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Catalonia on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides have made contrasting starts to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage: PSG, Manchester City Placed In Group A; Bayern Munich, Barcelona Drawn Together.

After snatching a late draw against Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona will hope that they can get back to winning ways as they return to play at their home stadium. Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho have recovered from their injuries and have been named in the matchday squad, providing further boost to Ronaldo Koeman’s team. Meanwhile, Getafe have lost both their opening games but know a compact performance could see them register their first point of the new season.

When is Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Getafe clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 29, 2021 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Getafe live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Getafe clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2021 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).