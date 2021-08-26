Last year's beaten finalist, Manchester City, and the 2020 finalists, Paris Saint Germain have been drawn together in Group A. Meanwhile, we also have a replay of the 2020 quarter-final as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are placed in Group E along with Benfica.

All set for the 2021/22 season! 🤩 Which Champions League group are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/gpOCzlRtOd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021

