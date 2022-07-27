If there is one club that has been grabbing the headlines for both the right and wrong reasons in European football this summer, it is Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The Catalonians are struggling with a huge debt and there have talk of them failing to oblige payment contract of players yet astonishingly they have signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for big money. Barcelona take on Juventus in a pre season friendly high on confidence after beating arch rivals Real Madrid in their previous game. Xavi has been given a strong squad by the board who want him to take the club to zenith just like its glorious past. Juventus on the other hand are also in a similar boat after a disappointing last campaign. The Italian outfit managed by Massimiliano Allegri are in a rebuild phase but have some quality names in their ranks. Barcelona vs Juventus Club Friendly takes place at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Texas on July 27 at 06:00 AM IST. For live streaming online and live TV telecast of Barcelona vs Juventus you can scroll down. Barcelona vs Juventus Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Predicted Starting XI, Date and Time of Club Friendly in IST.

Franck Kessie is set to replace Gavi in the Barcelona midfield while the front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati should continue as the front three. Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be pushing for a start as well and could be deployed in the second half. Frenkie de Jong, whose transfer saga has been dragging on for a while now, is also expected to be included in the starting eleven.

Juventus have been dealt with a huge blow as midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and could be out for the next three months. The former Manchester United joined the club as a free agent and was seen as an integral member of the squad. Denis Zakaria should feature as the defensive midfielder while Angel Di Maria and Moise Keane are expected to create chances from out wide.

Barcelona vs Juventus 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

The Barcelona vs Juventus 2022 Club Friendly football match will be available on SonyLIV, which is Sony Pictures Network's OTT platform. So, for live streaming online of Barca vs Juv fans can access SonyLIV mobile app an website.

Barcelona vs Juventus 2022 Live Telecast in India

As Sony holds the broadcast rights of Barcelona vs Juventus football friendly in India, the game will be telecast live on Sony SIX and its HD channel in India. Tough game for both the sides but Barcelona might just sneak a win once again.

