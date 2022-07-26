A resurgent Barcelona are all set to take on Juventus in a club friendly match and will look to continue their unbeaten run in the pre-season campaign. The Catalunya outfit will head into this fixture on the back of an entertaining and action-packed 1-0 El Clasico victory over their archrivals Real Madrid two days ago in Miami. On the other hand, the Italian giants Juventus will enter this game off a 2-0 win against Guadalajara. Xavi's Barca are really looking scary at the moment, with new guns like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha joining them this summer. For Juventus, they have dealt with an injury blow in the form of their new star signing Paul Pogba who will be sidelined for months due to muscular injury. However, with both the teams aiming to continue their unbeaten run during 2022-23 pre-season session, many are of the view that the fight would be an immense one, like the recently-concluded Miami El Clasico in which Barca got the better of the reigning European champions, courtesy of a thunderous strike from Raphinha. Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

Barcelona vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona and Juventus have faced each other on 10 occasions so far. Seven times, the two elites have locked horns in official fixtures while three times they have met in friendlies. The Catalan side possess a slight advantage over the Old Lady in term of victories as Barca recorded five wins in those 10 matches, with losing only on three occasions. The two giants have settled for draw two times. In European tournaments, Barcelona secured three wins while Juventus won two times, with drawing two.

Team Prediction of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club friendly 2022

Despite going through a financial crisis, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has managed to fulfil Xavi Hernandez's wishes of bolstering the squad that will fight for all six major trophies this season. Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have arrived at Camp Nou this summer as the Catalan outfit have started to looking for new life after their legend and seven-time Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi departed for PSG last season. It is also understood, Jules Kounde, a promising young centre-back is on course to join Xavi's side in coming weeks. For Juventus, they have subsequently replaced their star man Cristiano Ronaldo by new signing Dusan Vlahovic. Angel Di Maria ad Paul Pogba have also joined the Old Lady in this transfer window and the duo will help Massimiliano Allegri to think less on the attacking failure of his team which was an area of concern last season.

Barcelona's Predicted Playing XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Erik Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ansu Fati

Juventus' Predicted Playing XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Danilo, Gatti, Sandro; Weston McKennie, Locatelli, Fagioli; Di Maria; Vlahovic, Kean

Prediction of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2022

Barcelona are the clear favourites in this pre-season friendly, given the current form they are on. After a commanding 1-0 victory in the friendly El Clasico against Real Madrid, Xavi's boys confidence are high. Real victory was their second in the pre-season campaign, having drawn 1-1 against a seemingly weak Olot in the opening friendly game. With the arrivals of Lewandowski, Kessie, Christensen and Raphinha, Barca have a balanced team that have both young legs and experience. On the other hand, Juventus would not get the service of one of their key players, Pogba due to injury in the previous match. The Italians would be superior to Barca in terms of defense as they are recognized widely for their defensive duties. Xavi's side have a 75% winning chance while Juventus have only 25%. Barcelona could get a 3-1 victory over the Old Lady in this game.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2022? Know Time, Date and Venue

The friendly clash between Barcelona and Juventus will be played at Cotton Bowl, USA on July 27 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to be started at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

