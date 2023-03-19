Real Madrid will have the chance to keep their outside hopes of claiming the La Liga title alive when they take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp. With 56 points from 25 games, the Los Blancos are 9 points behind their arch-rivals. The team recently got the better of Liverpool in the Champions League but they have been inconsistent in domestic football which is a cause for worry. The Catalonians on the other hand have been the opposite, having been dumped out of the Champions League and Europa League but winning 21 out of their 25 league matches. Playing at home will be an added incentive for them and having beaten Real Madrid a few times this season already, they will be confident of getting the job done. Barcelona versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

Ronald Araujo will return to the starting eleven for Barcelona following the completion of his suspension. Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong make up the three-man midfield for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack with Raphinha and Gavi deployed on the wings. Alejandro Balde gets an opportunity to shine in El Clasico as well.

Carlo Ancelotti has everyone available for selection sans David Alaba. Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr as a front three are dangerous and Barcelona will do well to keep them at bay. Luka Modric will be part of the midfield but he will be without his long-time teammate Toni Kroos, who drops to the bench and will be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will face arch-rivals Real Madrid in their next match in La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, March 20. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. Fans can watch the live streaming of the El Clasico match on Sports18 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans will be able to enjoy the free live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid will be at their very best for this tie and expect them to come away with a crucial win here.

