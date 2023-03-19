Cristiano Ronaldo was certainly a happy man as his sensational strike from a free-kick helped Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Ronaldo's 78th minute long-range strike brought Al-Nassr on level terms. It was also his first home goal for Al-Nassr. Taking to social media, he shared pictures of the match and wrote, "Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans." Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts after Al-Nassr's Win over Abha

Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans!💪🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/kGJYsk4n5S — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 18, 2023

