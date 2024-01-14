It is time for an El Clasico battle in Saudi Arabia with Barcelona taking on Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. Both the Spanish giants will be battling for supremacy early in the campaign with a chance to win a trophy. Real Madrid decimated Atletico Madrid in their semi-final while Barcelona triumphed over Osasuna. Both the teams are involved in the La Liga title race as well with Real Madrid having the ascendency. The club also got the better of the Catalonians in October, when they met for a league fixture. But in Cup competitions, it is always the team that is more composed on the day that invariable wins. Barcelona versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 am IST. ‘Cris, Watch and Learn’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Son How To Take a Freekick During Training (Watch Video).

Lucas Vazquez, Thibault Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba are the players missing out for Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo form the front two for Real Madrid with goalscoring midfielder Jude Bellingham behind them as the playmaker. Aurelien Tchouameni will be the defensive midfielder with Luka Modric and Federico Valverde as the more attacking players in the middle. Antonio Rudiger has been in the news for his on-field antics but the German remains a quality option in defence.

Raphinha is the latest player to go on the treatment table for Barcelona and joins the likes of Gavi, Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso to miss the contest. Robert Lewandowski was brilliant against Osasuna and he will be eager to continue his good run. Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal will occupy their position on the wings. Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will form the center-back pairing for Barcelona. Fans in Saudi Arabia Whistle During Minute’s Silence for Franz Beckenbauer Before Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Super Cup 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

When Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to take on Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 on Monday, January 15. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match will be played at the King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final on TV?

Unfortunately, the final clash between Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 will not be telecast in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets. Scroll down to get live streaming details.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final Live Streaming Online?

Although fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match on TV, they can catch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 action on the FanCode app and website. They can also catch live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. It should be a keenly contested game with Real Madrid coming up with a late winner to lift the title.

